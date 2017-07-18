Cropdusting plane crashes near Pierce, NE

A cropdusting plane has crashed while spraying bean fields near Pierce, Nebraska.

The Pierce County Sheriff says the plane crashed shortly before 2:00pm, Tuesday afternoon. The crash site is seven miles west, and one-and-a-half miles north, of Pierce.

Investigators say the pilot was transported, by medical helicopter, to Sioux City's Mercy Medical Center. Doctors there can't release any information about the pilot's condition.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane is a single engine Piper PA-25-235, which was built in 1965. It's registered to Steven and Cindy Barney, of Bloomfield, Nebraska. The Pierce County Sheriff says the plane is owned by Bloomfield Ag & Aerial Service.