Community members tour new Siouxland Christian School

Since 1959 Siouxland Christian School students shared space with the Morningside Bible Church.

Now they have a building triple the size that they can enjoy.

"We've almost doubled our student population over the last six years, and particularly at the high school level where you're offering different classes," said Steve Peters, superintendent of Siouxland Christian School. "We ran out of room in our previous space."

The school has about 230 students enrolled for this coming school year and can fit up to 430.

But the added space isn't the only thing kids can look forward to.

"We have more locker rooms, better athletic facilities, better science facilities, art facilities, theater facilities," said Bart Connelly, president and CEO of Connelly Development. "It's pretty much across the board. The security and technology are unparalleled."

Tuesday, city council, community members and parents were able to see the school for the first time.

One of the tour guides is a junior who's been in the school since 1st grade.

"We'll be able to have more separation with the elementary and high school where it will be better contained," said Rachel Pirrie, a Siouxland Christian School student. "But, then also we'll be able to have like playoff games and tournaments that we weren't able to host before."

Councilmember Pete Groetken was also there for the tour.

He shared why he believes the private school is growing.

"I think the growth of the school exponentially over the last four or five years is really due to the fact that you have a commitment from those who helped build it, to those who will teach, to the students who are excited to have that more personal one-on-one attention," he said.

And, if needed, they have space to build a two story structure for an additional 320 students in the future.

Part of the new school is the former Cornerstone World Outreach church.

The first day of school is August 23rd.