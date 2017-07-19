South Sioux City woman arrested on child abuse charges for unfit home

A South Sioux City, Nebraska woman is in jail this morning after police found her five children - some as young as 5- living in a home filled with rotting food and animal waste.

42-year old Jennifer Corrin was arrested on four counts of child abuse.

Her bond has been set for $35,000.

The children were removed from the home by the Department of Human Services.

Her next court date is set for August 15 in Dakota City, Nebraska.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Dakota County court, police came to her home on July 13 when she reported one of her five kids was out of control.

It was there police found rotting food, open bags of trash, open animal waste and living cockroaches inside the home.

But this isn't the first time Corrin has been charged with keeping her kids in similar conditions.

Court records show Corrin pleaded guilty back in 2015 to child abuse for keeping an unfit home.

She was sentenced to four months in jail and placed on two years probation.

In March, she was sentenced to 18 to 30 months in jail after having her probation revoked.

But just this past October, she was released on parole having only served seven months.

