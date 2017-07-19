The Sioux City Police Department and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a man in two separate assault and robberies on Sunday.

The Sioux City Police Department and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a man in two separate assault and robberies on Sunday.

Police continue to search for a suspect in two Sunday robberies

Police continue to search for a suspect in two Sunday robberies

Sioux City police search for a person who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint

Sioux City police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Kum N Go at 2930 Gordon Drive just before 4:30 a.m.

Police say a male wearing a ski mask threatened the clerk with a small handgun and demanded cash.

The man then fled on foot.

There were no injuries.

This is the same store where a man walked in and grabbed money from the register on Sunday night.



No arrests have been made in that incident either.

If you have any information about these crimes, call 712-258-TIPS.