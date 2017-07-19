Sioux City police search for a person who robbed a convenience s - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City police search for a person who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Kum N Go at 2930 Gordon Drive just before 4:30 a.m.

Police say a male wearing a ski mask threatened the clerk with a small handgun and demanded cash.

The man then fled on foot.

There were no injuries.

This is the same store where a man walked in and grabbed money from the register on Sunday night. 

No arrests have been made in that incident either. 

If you have any information about these crimes, call 712-258-TIPS. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.