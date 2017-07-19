Dangerous heat with heat index up to 110 degrees

Heat and humidity have dominated the forecast for a while now but if you can believe it we are about to get even hotter.



Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s from Wednesday afternoon through Friday with the heat index going as high as 110.



As a result, most of the area is in a Heat Advisory for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons with an Excessive Heat Warning for Burt and Harrison Counties.



Lows will only be dropping into the mid-70s providing little relief at night.



By the evening hours, we have a chance for some storms to clip our northern counties.



Those could be severe and would be capable of some gusty winds.



Otherwise, the only other rain chances are also small chances Thursday and Friday nights.



Temperatures look to cool by Sunday with highs making a welcome return to the 80s and staying there for the beginning of the work week.

Beat this heat with some simple #HeatSafety tips. pic.twitter.com/uoap1MWvmw — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) July 19, 2017