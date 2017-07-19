More hot and humid conditions with a couple storm chances

UPDATE:

**Severe T-Storm Watch until midnight for central and western Siouxland, including Sioux City**

**Heat Advisory for most of Siouxland until 8 pm Wednesday & Thursday from 1 pm to 8 pm**

As expected, the heat and humidity were both turned up today leaving highs well into the 90s and heat indices easily above 100 degrees.

All this heat and humidity will give us a slight chance of some thunderstorms moving from west to east across the area this evening and tonight with the most likely area being northern Siouxland.

In fact, far northeastern Siouxland got in on an afternoon thunderstorm today that took Estherville's temperature down to 72 degrees.

Tonight's storm chances will move out after 2 am and then Thursday is looking just as hot and humid as what we saw today under a partly cloudy sky.

Storms could again develop Thursday night and again some of these could become strong to severe.

Most of these will move out by Friday morning leaving us with another hot and humid day and maybe a few more storms possible Friday night.

We'll finally see a little bit of cooling over the weekend with highs backing into the 80s from Sunday through Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

PREVIOUS STORY:

Heat and humidity have dominated the forecast for a while now but if you can believe it we are about to get even hotter.



Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s from Wednesday afternoon through Friday with the heat index going as high as 110.



As a result, most of the area is in a Heat Advisory for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons with an Excessive Heat Warning for Burt and Harrison Counties.



Lows will only be dropping into the mid-70s providing little relief at night.



By the evening hours, we have a chance for some storms to clip our northern counties.



Those could be severe and would be capable of some gusty winds.



Otherwise, the only other rain chances are also small chances Thursday and Friday nights.



Temperatures look to cool by Sunday with highs making a welcome return to the 80s and staying there for the beginning of the work week.