PHOTOS: Remembering Flight 232

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Twenty-eight years ago today, on July 19th, 1989, a plane operated by United Airlines crash-landed at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City taking more than a hundred lives.

United Flight 232 crashed after a catastrophic engine failure caused the flight crew to lose control of the aircraft as they attempted to land.

There were 285 passengers on board that day and 11 crew members.

One flight attendant and 111 passengers lost their lives in the crash. 

