PHOTOS: Remembering Flight 232

On July 19, 1989, at 1516, a DC-10-10, N1819U, operated by United Airlines as flight 232, experienced a catastrophic failure of the No. 2 tail-mounted engine during cruise flight.

On July 19, 1989, at 1516, a DC-10-10, N1819U, operated by United Airlines as flight 232, experienced a catastrophic failure of the No. 2 tail-mounted engine during cruise flight.

File photo of the United Flight 232 before it crash-landed at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa.

File photo of the United Flight 232 before it crash-landed at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa.

PHOTOS: United Flight 232 crash-lands at the Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989

PHOTOS: United Flight 232 crash-lands at the Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989

Twenty-eight years ago today, on July 19th, 1989, a plane operated by United Airlines crash-landed at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City taking more than a hundred lives.

United Flight 232 crashed after a catastrophic engine failure caused the flight crew to lose control of the aircraft as they attempted to land.

There were 285 passengers on board that day and 11 crew members.

One flight attendant and 111 passengers lost their lives in the crash.