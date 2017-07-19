Lincoln County, SD upholds rules for wind turbine setbacks

Lincoln County voters have upheld regulations for wind turbine setbacks that renewable energy supporters say will end wind development in the area

The Argus Leader reports that the vote Tuesday was 57 percent in favor of rules requiring that turbines be at least a half mile from habitable structures in the southeastern South Dakota county.

An investor group called Dakota Power Community Wind wants to build at least 150 turbines to produce 300 megawatts of electricity in Lincoln County. Foes cited concerns for property values and potential health effects in opposing the project.

Brian Minish of Dakota Power Community Wind says its board hasn't made any decisions on the project's next step.