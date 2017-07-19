Lincoln County, SD upholds rules for wind turbine setbacks - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lincoln County, SD upholds rules for wind turbine setbacks

Posted:
Lincoln County voters have upheld regulations for wind turbine setbacks that renewable energy supporters say will end wind development in the area Lincoln County voters have upheld regulations for wind turbine setbacks that renewable energy supporters say will end wind development in the area
CANTON, SD (AP) -

Lincoln County voters have upheld regulations for wind turbine setbacks that renewable energy supporters say will end wind development in the area. The Argus Leader reports that the vote Tuesday was 57 percent in favor of rules requiring that turbines be at least a half mile from habitable structures in the southeastern South Dakota county.

An investor group called Dakota Power Community Wind wants to build at least 150 turbines to produce 300 megawatts of electricity in Lincoln County. Foes cited concerns for property values and potential health effects in opposing the project.

Brian Minish of Dakota Power Community Wind says its board hasn't made any decisions on the project's next step.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.