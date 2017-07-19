Big River-Cade Parade makes its way through downtown Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Big River-Cade Parade makes its way through downtown Sioux City Wednesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Wednesday, Siouxland's biggest parade will make its way through downtown Sioux City.

The Big River-Cade Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at 3rd and Douglas, before making its way to 10th Street and down to Pierce Street. 

River-Cade is teaming up with organizer's of Sioux City's Big Parade after the July parade was canceled due to severe weather. 

The 2017 Big River-Cade Parade Grand Marshal will be Mikki Paul of North Sioux City.

A full list of River Cade events can be found here: http://www.rivercadesiouxcity.com/rivercade-events/

