Iowa's Neustrom makes Cape Cod All-Star team - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Iowa's Neustrom makes Cape Cod All-Star team

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Iowa's Robert Neustrom has made the All-Star team in the Cape Cod League. Iowa's Robert Neustrom has made the All-Star team in the Cape Cod League.
IOWA CITY, IA (Courtesy Univ. Of Iowa) -

University of Iowa junior Robert Neustrom has been named a Cape Cod League All-Star, it was announced by the summer collegiate league.

Neustrom, a Sioux City North graduate, is hitting .298 (25-of-84) in 26 games for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks with four doubles and three home runs.  He also has a team-best 15 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

The Cape Cod League All-Star Game will be held on Saturday at Clem Spillane Field in Wareham, Massachusetts, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. (CT).  The game will be televised on Fox College Sports.

Neustrom is one of four Big Ten Conference players on the All-Star roster along with Minnesota's Micah Coffey, Nebraska's Luis Alvarado, and Ohio State's Ryan Feltner.

The Hawkeyes will host the first of three summer games at Duane Banks Field on July 25, facing the Iowa Valley League All-Stars at 7 p.m. (CT). 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.