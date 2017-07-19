Strand sees stronger organization in return as Musketeer coach

Luke Strand was formally introduced as the new head coach of the Musketeers on Wednesday.

In the last six days, the Musketeers lost their head coach and hired a new coach who had been in Sioux City before. Luke Strand replaces Jay Varady and takes over a team that was a game away from winning the USHL title last season.

Strand was formally introduced Wednesday afternoon. Strand led the Muskies from 2009 to 2011. He had a 58-47-15 record over two seasons, with one playoff appearance.

After that, Strand worked as a pro and college coach and as an NHL scout for Calgary and he was also the Muskies General Manager in 2013.

He says a lot has changed since he's been gone.

"I think the league's better, which is exciting for me," said Strand. "I do feel the idea that the organization has grown in a direction where maybe some more holes are filled right now with different positions. From a separate G.M. to a separate director of scouting to just that growth internally is going to help because now you get to manage and your group, your own team."

The Musketeers hold their training camp, starting on Monday.