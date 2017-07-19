Car mechanics suffer sizzling temperatures in stuffy auto body shop

The dog days of Siouxland summer are here.

Walking from your car door to you front door is enough to start up a sweat.

Just try working in this heat.

"Just picture being in the desert with no water, walking for endless miles," said Tires Tires Tires Service Manager Jon Schultz. "That'd be my best explanation."

Auto mechanics at Tires Tires Tires in Sioux City don't work outside in the middle of July, but they almost wish they could.

Employees working at the front desk where there's some air conditioning, they're not really bothered by the heat, but once you get out here, in the shop, that's a whole different story.

"It can feel like 120 degrees sometimes," said Schultz. "Feels like a sauna."

That's just standing inside the auto body shop.

Working under the hood of the car on a boiling, hot engine is almost unbearable.

"You've got the heat of the car, it's been running, the exhaust is hot, you're underneath it, you're working directly with that," said Schultz.

"Most engines run around 200 degrees this time of year," said Tires Tires Tires Auto Mechanic Dave Meier. "Gives you an idea of what it'd be like to be inside an oven."

Luckily for the mechanics, Tires Tires Tires has fans, fans, fans.

Plenty of sports drinks and a personal fan is the only way mechanics can handle the heat.

"Without the fan, you'd be doing this all day long (wipes forehead)," said Meier.

Mechanics survive the sizzling temperatures by focusing mind and muscle on their work.

And hope that maybe the next day inside the stuffy auto body shop will only be 100 degrees.