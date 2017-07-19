Cold storage warehouse workers enjoy freezing temps in the hot w - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cold storage warehouse workers enjoy freezing temps in the hot weather

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Some Siouxland workers never have to worry about the heat, in fact it's the exact opposite.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage freezes and holds meat inside Bridgeport West Industrial Park in Sioux City. 

Employees at the facility consistently work in temperatures around 40 degrees. 

If you step inside one of the freezers, expect to shake in temps down to -15 degrees. 

"Days like today when it's 100 plus outside as soon as you walk inside it's nice to be at work," said Cloverleaf fork lift operator, Jason Erickson. 

"Worked iron, to construction, asphalt, honestly I couldn't go back to doing that now it's too hot," said Cloverleaf employee, Bill Johnson. 

Employees at the cold storage warehouse say you can always throw on more layers if they get cold. 

If they grow too hot, they step outside for a quick break in the sun. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.