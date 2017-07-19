Cold storage warehouse workers enjoy freezing temps in the hot weather

Some Siouxland workers never have to worry about the heat, in fact it's the exact opposite.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage freezes and holds meat inside Bridgeport West Industrial Park in Sioux City.

Employees at the facility consistently work in temperatures around 40 degrees.

If you step inside one of the freezers, expect to shake in temps down to -15 degrees.

"Days like today when it's 100 plus outside as soon as you walk inside it's nice to be at work," said Cloverleaf fork lift operator, Jason Erickson.

"Worked iron, to construction, asphalt, honestly I couldn't go back to doing that now it's too hot," said Cloverleaf employee, Bill Johnson.

Employees at the cold storage warehouse say you can always throw on more layers if they get cold.

If they grow too hot, they step outside for a quick break in the sun.