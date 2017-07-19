AMBER ALERT canceled after child abducted in Omaha was found

Update:

The Alert was activated by Omaha Police on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 just after 6 p.m. to determine the whereabouts of Driver Smith, who last seen in Omaha, Nebraska.



Nabraska State Patrol says the Alert has been canceled.

The child was recovered and the suspect was arrested in Fremont.

Previous Story:

A child has been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Omaha Police is looking for a child who was last seen at and is believed to be in danger.

The child's name is Driver Smith.



He is a eight-year-old male.



The child may be in the company of Michael Westerholm, 9-13-1983.

They may be traveling in a Grey 2008 Chevy Malibu NE UZZ 793 that was last seen heading Possibly WB.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Driver Smith, please call 911 or contact Omaha Police at 402-444-5636 immediately.