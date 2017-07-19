History of the River-Cade Parade - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

History of the River-Cade Parade

By Matt Breen
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

River-Cade came to be in 1964.

That was a landmark year for the industry and economy of the Siouxland area.

The Missouri was re-channeled for navigation.

Knowing that would increase barge transportation, a group of local business people organized River-Cade to celebrate this "rebirth".

