UPDATE: Police release video of recent robberies

Sioux City police have released surveillance video from three recent armed robberies.

In all, seven robberies have taken place in Sioux City since May.

The Kum n Go convenience store, on Gordon Drive, was actually hit twice.

Police say just one man is responsible for the majority of them.

If you can help police, give them a call at (712) 258-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Sioux City Police are asking for your help after a recent string of robberies.

The Kum N Go on Gordon Drive has been hit twice.

The same is true for Central Mart/Pump & Pack on Morningside Avenue .

Autozone on Hamilton Boulevard and Advance Auto Parts on Gordon Drive were also robbed.

The seventh robbery, took place at the Pronto Convenience Mart on Highway 75.

Seven robberies since May have police on the lookout for at least three men.

They say the men have robbed at gunpoint and may do so again.

"A robbery would be when someone takes possession of property not belonging to them either with a handgun or with assault, whereas theft is removing of property of store without paying for it," said Detective Nick Thompson, Sioux City Police Department.

A robbery can get you 25 years behind bars.

Businesses in the area say they have stepped up their security.

"It is a point of concern for us, we have increased our security around our store, especially the addition of cameras. We feel very secure but if someone happens to hit our place we will have footage of what took place," said Matthew Gigaroa, Technology Services.

To date, no one has been injured in any of the robberies.

Police encourage cooperation.

"Comply with what they are doing, a persons life is not worth what a cash register will hold. Businesses should always have a good camera system in place as well as what to do when something like this happens," adds Thompson.

Thompson says police want these criminals off the streets as soon as possible so they are offering a reward for any information..

"We consider him armed and dangerous, that is why we are asking for the public's help, if they do know who this person is don't approach him but contact us right away with any information you have," continued Thompson.

Police believe one individual is responsible for 4-6 of the recent robberies.