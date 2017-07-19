City determines lowest bid in Bridgeport West Improvement Project

City determines lowest bid in Bridgeport West Improvement Projec - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City engineering department has determined the lowest bid on the Bridgeport West Improvement Project we've been covering over the last few weeks.

They are recommending the city approve the lowest bid from Steve Harris Construction out of Homer, Nebraska.

That bid came in at $2.6-million.

The project includes work done at multiple intersections in the city's Industrial Park. 

The project includes lane-widening, roadway realignment, and a new traffic light.

The first is a road proposed by the city that would connect Seaboard Triumph Foods to Aviation Boulevard and the I-29 interchange.

An additional lane will be added at the southbound I-29 off-ramp at Singing Hills Boulevard. 

Right now, city officials have contacted the state. 

Once they get approval, the engineering department is hoping to get a special meeting for council to award and approve the contract. 

They're hoping to have that meeting on July 31st.

