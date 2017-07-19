State authorities get involved in Northeast Nebraska murder trial

State authorities are getting involved in a Northeast Nebraska murder trial.

District Court Judge Mark Johnson has granted Cuming County Attorney Daniel Bracht's request to appoint the Nebraska Attorney General's office as a special prosecutor in the Derek Olson murder trial.

Olson and his father, Jody, are accused of stabbing to death of Ernest Warnock and burning down his rural Bancroft home back in March.

Warnock's body was found inside the home after the fire was put out.

Court records don't indicate whether a new trial date for Derek Olson has been set.

A third person, 41-year old Becky Weitzenkamp, has been charged with felony accessory and arson related to the case.