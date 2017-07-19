Kids create their own robots at two-day camp

Kids are never too young to get excited about science.

Some Siouxland kids are getting a head start with the help of some robots.

Middle schoolers had the opportunity to participate in River-Cade Robotics.

The two-day camp allowed kids to create their own robots using Lego bricks and computers.

This is the second year for the River-Cade program, bringing back some experienced students while also welcoming newcomers.

Kids banded together with their robots to complete obstacles,

They'll also get to show off their creations after the parade this evening.

"It's really been nice to be able to see them from not knowing anything, having no expectations, to being very proud of having a working, functioning robot do what they've been telling it to do," said Karen Skorey-Chicoine, River-Cade board member.

Program leaders also hope that the kids will be able to take what they've learned into their math and science classrooms in the fall, and get them excited for robotics clubs during the school year.