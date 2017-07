The Nebraska man accused of threatening Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

64-year-old Robert Simet will be transferred from Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to the Douglas County Jail in Omaha.

During a visit to a motorcycle shop in Pacific Junction, Iowa, officials say Simet made several statements about Ernst, including that he quote "could kill" her during a July 10 event at the shop.