Gov. Reynolds travels to China

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is traveling to China Wednesday as part of a trade mission promoting state agriculture. 

Reynolds is with representatives from the Iowa Farm Bureau and other ag groups to meet with government officials and industry partners.

The group will focus on Iowa industries like corn, pork, beef, poultry, and dairy and turkey industries to open up trade opportunities.

This is the sixth time Reynolds has traveled to China for the state, but her first since former Governor Terry Branstad became U.S. Ambassador to China.

