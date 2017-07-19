United Way of Siouxland awards local non-profits

Local non-profits received some much deserved donations Wednesday.

The United Way of Siouxland awarded three of the organization's FOCUS Grants.

The grants are given each year to nonprofit organizations in Siouxland that work to correct issues impacting the community.

This year the Pier Center for Autism, Siouxland Human Investment Partnership, and Jackson Recovery Center were given checks ranging from 30 to 40 thousand dollars.

Recipients will report back to the United Way for two years, to share progress that they've made with the grants.

"There are also programs that have the capacity to help even more people, and that's where we really wanted to get to was finding programs that are working in the goals that we're trying to achieve great outcomes in for Siouxland. And then making those programs even more successful," said Heather Hennings, President of the United Way of Siouxland.

The United Way is currently taking applications for smaller grants, and are funded by community donations.