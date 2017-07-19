United Way of Siouxland awards local non-profits - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

United Way of Siouxland awards local non-profits

Posted:
By Mary Pautsch, Intern
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Local non-profits received some much deserved donations Wednesday.

The United Way of Siouxland awarded three of the organization's FOCUS Grants.

The grants are given each year to nonprofit organizations in Siouxland that work to correct issues impacting the community.

This year the Pier Center for Autism, Siouxland Human Investment Partnership, and Jackson Recovery Center were given checks ranging from 30 to 40 thousand dollars.

Recipients will report back to the United Way for two years, to share progress that they've made with the grants.

"There are also programs that have the capacity to help even more people, and that's where we really wanted to get to was finding programs that are working in the goals that we're trying to achieve great outcomes in for Siouxland. And then making those programs even more successful," said Heather Hennings, President of the United Way of Siouxland.

The United Way is currently taking applications for smaller grants, and are funded by community donations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.