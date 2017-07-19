Sen. Bertrand calls on Iowa Senate Majority leader to resign - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Bertrand calls on Iowa Senate Majority leader to resign

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa Senator Rick Bertrand of Sioux City is calling for Iowa's senate majority leader Bill Dix to resign following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former legislative aide.

The comments come after a jury awarded $2.2-million to Kirsten Anderson, a former caucus communications director for Iowa Senate Republicans.

The jury in the case determined Anderson was fired in 2013 after she reported rampant sexual harassment in the caucus office.

Bertrand says Dix has a "pattern of retaliation", and Anderson's dismissal was ultimately Dix's decision. 

Bertrand was not named in the lawsuit, but was listed as a witness for the defense in the case.

Bertrand told KTIV that he was never called to testify.

Two other northwest Iowa senators were also called to testify: Senator Bill Anderson of Pierson, and Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull.

