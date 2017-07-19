Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office says.

The 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. 

The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence had forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay action on health care legislation.

McCain was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008, when he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama. 

A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 1/2 years.

