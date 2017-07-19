Donation goes towards music and dance

Thanks to a major donation, an empty building in Council Bluffs, Iowa will be filled with music and dance.

Bob and Polina Schlott are donating one million dollars to renovate the Harvester II Building into what will be called the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.

Their donation will go toward the $18.5-million needed for renovations.

The new center will house a performing arts center, a community theater, a symphony and Ballet Nebraska.

Construction is expected to begin next spring.