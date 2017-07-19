Thousands line the streets for the Big River-Cade Parade - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Thousands line the streets for the Big River-Cade Parade

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Wednesday night thousands of Siouxlanders lined the streets of downtown Sioux City for the annual Big River-Cade Parade. 

This year River-Cade teamed up with Sioux City's Big Parade, after the July parade was canceled due to severe weather.

The 2017 Grand Marshal was Mikki Paul of North Sioux City.

And KTIV was there for the big parade, flinging Bings to the crowds.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.