Thousands line the streets for the Big River-Cade Parade

Wednesday night thousands of Siouxlanders lined the streets of downtown Sioux City for the annual Big River-Cade Parade.

This year River-Cade teamed up with Sioux City's Big Parade, after the July parade was canceled due to severe weather.

The 2017 Grand Marshal was Mikki Paul of North Sioux City.

And KTIV was there for the big parade, flinging Bings to the crowds.