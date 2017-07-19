Heelan edges BHRV for state trip; East falls at Dowling

Tommy Schiltz drove in the only run in Heelan's 1-0 win over BH/RV on Wednesday.
--AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Salina 8 Sioux City 3 F
--STATE SOFTBALL CONSOLATIONS\
Waterloo Columbus 8 North Union 0 F
Logan-Magnolia 8 North Union 0 F
Akron-Westfield 6 Colfax-Mingo 3 F
West Marshall 3 BH/RV 1 F
Sioux Center 6 BH/RV 5 F
Central Springs 2 Logan-Magnolia 0 F
Fairfield 7 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 5 F
Mt. Pleasant 10 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 F
Humboldt 10 Sioux Center 0 F/5
--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SUBSTATE
S.C. East 1 Dowling Catholic 3 F
Denison-Schleswig 2 Harlan 10 F
Bishop Heelan 1 BH/RV 0 F/8