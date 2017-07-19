Heelan edges BHRV for state trip; East falls at Dowling - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Heelan edges BHRV for state trip; East falls at Dowling

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tommy Schiltz drove in the only run in Heelan's 1-0 win over BH/RV on Wednesday. Tommy Schiltz drove in the only run in Heelan's 1-0 win over BH/RV on Wednesday.

--AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Salina 8 Sioux City 3 F  

--STATE SOFTBALL CONSOLATIONS\
Waterloo Columbus 8 North Union 0 F  
Logan-Magnolia 8 North Union 0 F  
Akron-Westfield 6 Colfax-Mingo 3 F  
West Marshall 3 BH/RV 1 F  
Sioux Center 6 BH/RV 5 F  
Central Springs 2 Logan-Magnolia 0 F  
Fairfield 7 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 5 F  
Mt. Pleasant 10 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 F  
Humboldt 10 Sioux Center 0 F/5  

--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SUBSTATE
S.C. East 1 Dowling Catholic 3 F  
Denison-Schleswig 2 Harlan 10 F  
Bishop Heelan 1 BH/RV 0 F/8 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.