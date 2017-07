Wednesday night, thousands of Siouxlanders lined the streets of downtown Sioux City for the Big River-Cade Parade.

This year, River-Cade teamed up with Sioux City's Big Parade, after weather forced that parade's cancellation in June.

The 2017 Grand Marshal was Mikki Paul of North Sioux City.

KTIV was among more than 100 entries in the parade. Anchor Matt Breen, weekend anchor Jennifer Lenzini, reporter Danielle Davis, and Director of Programming & Marketing Dave Washburn flung Bing candy bars to the hungry parade goers.

River-Cade came to be in 1964. That was a landmark year for the industry and economy of the Siouxland area. The Missouri was re-channeled for navigation.

Knowing that would increase barge transportation, a group of local business people organized River-Cade to celebrate this "rebirth".