OJ Simpson goes before the Nevada Parole Board

O.J. Simpson will make his case for freedom on Thursday -- and many experts believe he has a good shot at winning it.

Simpson's fate rests in the hands of four members of the Nevada Board of Parole, who will hold a hearing starting at 12 p.m. in Carson City. 

Simpson will appear via video conference from two hours away at Lovelock Correctional Center, the isolated medium-security facility northeast of Reno that he has called home for nearly nine years, to answer commissioners' questions.

