Authorities ID South Dakota teen who died in Nebraska crash

Authorities have released the name of a South Dakota teenager who died after a car accident in northeast Nebraska.

He's been identified as 16-year-old Jordan Rossiter, who lived in Yankton.

The accident was reported around 6 a.m. Monday, about 3 miles southwest of Brunswick. The Antelope County Sheriff's Office says the car was northbound on Nebraska Highway 14 when it ran off the roadway into the west ditch and rolled before hitting a tree.

The Sheriff's Office says Rossiter died later at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.