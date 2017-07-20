Authorities ID South Dakota teen who died in Nebraska crash - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities ID South Dakota teen who died in Nebraska crash

Posted:
Authorities have released the name of a South Dakota teenager who died after a car accident in northeast Nebraska Authorities have released the name of a South Dakota teenager who died after a car accident in northeast Nebraska

Authorities have released the name of a South Dakota teenager who died after a car accident in northeast Nebraska.

He's been identified as 16-year-old Jordan Rossiter, who lived in Yankton.

The accident was reported around 6 a.m. Monday, about 3 miles southwest of Brunswick. The Antelope County Sheriff's Office says the car was northbound on Nebraska Highway 14 when it ran off the roadway into the west ditch and rolled before hitting a tree.

The Sheriff's Office says Rossiter died later at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.