A few storms tonight followed by a sizzling Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A few storms tonight followed by a sizzling Friday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

**Heat Advisory for most of Siouxland Friday from 1 pm to 8 pm**

Some clouds move through the area today bringing a few showers and even some late day thunderstorms into parts of Siouxland.  

Those clouds helped hold down temperatures a little bit today although it was still just as humid.  

We'll stand a chance of a few more thunderstorms into tonight but once again this will be rather hit and miss kind of activity.  

Tomorrow is looking even warmer than the past couple of day and that should leave highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of the area with heat indices well above 100 degrees and that's the reason for a Heat Advisory from noon to 8 pm.  

Friday night could give us another chance of a few thunderstorms and some of these could be strong to severe.  

The heat tapers off a little bit over the weekend with highs in the low 90s on Saturday and down to the upper 80s by Sunday and it will be less humid both days.  

We'll keep highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday before we approach 90 again by Wednesday and Thursday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.