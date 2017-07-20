A few storms tonight followed by a sizzling Friday

MidAmerican Energy is issuing a peak alert and encouraging customers to conserve energy Thursday and Friday.

**Heat Advisory for most of Siouxland Friday from 1 pm to 8 pm**

Some clouds move through the area today bringing a few showers and even some late day thunderstorms into parts of Siouxland.

Those clouds helped hold down temperatures a little bit today although it was still just as humid.

We'll stand a chance of a few more thunderstorms into tonight but once again this will be rather hit and miss kind of activity.

Tomorrow is looking even warmer than the past couple of day and that should leave highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of the area with heat indices well above 100 degrees and that's the reason for a Heat Advisory from noon to 8 pm.

Friday night could give us another chance of a few thunderstorms and some of these could be strong to severe.

The heat tapers off a little bit over the weekend with highs in the low 90s on Saturday and down to the upper 80s by Sunday and it will be less humid both days.

We'll keep highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday before we approach 90 again by Wednesday and Thursday.