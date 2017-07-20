Hot and steamy weather holds for Thursday

Hot and steamy weather has been with us for a while but it reached a whole new level Wednesday with the heat index approaching 110 degrees area wide.



After starting our day in the upper 70s we'll be in similar territory for our Thursday with highs reaching the mid 90s again.



Skies will be partly cloudy through the day but clouds will increase during the night with some isolated storms possible.



Some storms could turn strong again tonight. Friday will be a near replica of Thursday with highs in the mid 90s, plenty of humidity and partly cloudy skies.



There is a small chance for storms again Friday night.



Saturday will see more heat and humidity before we finally get some relief on Sunday.



That's when the temperature will top out in the upper 80s but more importantly the humidity will drop.



We'll keep the 80s around to start off the work week with dry conditions continuing through the end of the forecast period.