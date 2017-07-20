McGregor, Iowa heavily damaged by Wednesday's storms - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

McGregor, Iowa heavily damaged by Wednesday's storms

Posted:
McGregor, Iowa (KWWL) -

The Clayton County, Iowa Sheriff's Office says the city of McGregor suffered "severe storm damage." 

Watch Live: Authorities will hold an update in Marquette, Iowa at 10 a.m. 

Law enforcement is blocking traffic at each access to McGregor. Only people who live there will be allowed inside at this time.

"At this time our primary concern is the safety of residents and first responders," said Chad Werger, of the Clayton County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say they are not aware of any injuries.

St. Mary's Church in McGregor is being used as a shelter for people. At this time, officers are not requesting any volunteers.

Read more here: http://www.kwwl.com/story/35926708/2017/07/19/mcgregor-heavily-damaged-by-wednesdays-storms

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.