McGregor, Iowa heavily damaged by Wednesday's storms

The Clayton County, Iowa Sheriff's Office says the city of McGregor suffered "severe storm damage."



Law enforcement is blocking traffic at each access to McGregor. Only people who live there will be allowed inside at this time.

"At this time our primary concern is the safety of residents and first responders," said Chad Werger, of the Clayton County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say they are not aware of any injuries.

St. Mary's Church in McGregor is being used as a shelter for people. At this time, officers are not requesting any volunteers.



