Spencer, Iowa prepping their wheels to host RAGBRAI

RAGBRAI bikers will "kick up their wheels" in Spencer, Iowa for the first time in 10 years.

The first overnight town on the ride will welcome riders from all over the United States on the 23rd.

But preparation for the big event, doesn't happen overnight.

Publicity chairman for RAGBRAI, Andrea Wiesenmeyer, says her team has been working around-the-clock.

"We've been preparing since the day it was announced" says Andrea Wiesenmeyer, publicity chairman for RAGBRAI. "There's 30 committee members all busy doing every little bits and piece there is. From camping, to hospitality, and making sure the everybody is excited, and advertising, and entertainment."

And for those who come hungry and thirsty...

"We have about 30 vendors on the fairgrounds, and throughout town" says Wiesenmeyer. "From food and beverage Dickens Cider is going to be there-they do cider and candied nuts, all sorts of fun things."

Plus the night entertainment kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday night at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

"We're going to start with our municipal band, we'll have some local performers- John Senn and friends, who's from the lakes area" adds Wiesenmeyer. "And then we're going to have Ellouise, who is a young lady from Spencer, we'll have two guys from Omaha that do country, and we're going to top it off with Johnny Holm. If you haven't seen Johnny Holm, you need to come out and see him. If you have, you know what I'm talking about."

The community of Spencer says they still have some volunteer spots open for RAGBRAI.

With the 20,000 people coming to the town, there is always room for people to help.

"If you want to work the beverage garden, if you want to work in entertainment, even if you just want to come out and greet the riders" says Andrea Wiesenmeyer, publicity chairman for RAGBRAI "We are looking for people in hospitality. Camping I know are looking for a few people to help guide around the campgrounds."

To sign up to volunteer, you can go to http://www.spencerragbrai.com/volunteer.php