It has been 48 years since that famous small step and giant leap.

Apollo 11 landed on the moon's surface at 4:18 p.m. on July 20, 1969.

More than 200,000 miles away, half a billion people were watching on television.

Neil Armstrong, placing the first human foot on another world while uttering those famous words, "One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,"

The Apollo 11 astronauts, planted an American flag on the moon, and an indelible image in the history books.