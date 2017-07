Drought continues to worsen in South Dakota.



The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 82 percent of the state in some stage of drought, up from 72 percent last week.



About 11 percent of the state is in extreme drought, stable from last week. But about 44 percent is now listed in severe drought, up from 31 percent.



All of South Dakota is in some stage of drought or abnormally dry. The worst areas are the central and northwest parts of the state.



Farmers and ranchers in several counties are eligible for aid due to disaster declarations in the Dakotas by the federal government.