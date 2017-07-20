Gov. Kim Reynolds issues disaster proclamation after severe weather in four counties

Governor Kim Reynolds issues a disaster proclamation for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, and Winneshiek counties after severe weather on Wednesday, July 19.

The proclamations allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance program for qualifying residents of the four counties. The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $40,320 for a family of three.

Grants are available for car or home repairs, food or clothing replacement, and temporary housing expenses.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.