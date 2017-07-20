VIDEO: Storm Damage - Waukon, Iowa Harley Davidson

Surveillance video shows the moment strong winds start to cause damage near Waukon during last night's severe storms.

The video was shot from a security camera outside the front of the Waukon, Iowa Harley Davidson along Highway 9 as storms moved through Allamakee County last night. A time stamp on the video shows the video starting at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday. As winds and rain bear down, debris is seen blowing down the road while some sort of bin blows onto its side across the street of the camera, and parts of a roof are torn from a structure and carried away. Another camera also shows trailers owned by the Harley Davidson store being tossed around along the road.

Waukon Harley Davidson's general manager tells KTIV's sister station KWWL that a lumber yard located across Highway 9 from his store is the business seen taking on damage during the video. He says his own store also has some damage after the storms, including a broken door and several destroyed trailers. A call to the business across the street was not answered.