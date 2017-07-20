Explorers reach low point of the season

The Explorers were hoping to shake out of their slump against Salina this week. The Stockade came to Sioux City with a 6-49 record, but have won two in a row.

The X's have lost to the Stockade the last two nights by scores of 4-3 and 8-3. That dropped Sioux City under the .500 mark at 27-28. X's manager Steve Montgomery says this is the low point of the season.

"Yeah it seems like every time that we turn around that there's something new coming up and it's not like it's just minor tweaks," said Montgomery. "I mean we're losing people for extended amount of time and the injuries are starting to catch up with us."

"Don't do too much, trust the next person in line, baseball is going to do that to you," said outfielder Tony Campana. "Like When you think things are going to go well it's going to humble you and bring you back down to earth a little bit."

"The morale in there is pretty good considering what we're going through right now," added Montgomery. "They come out they work hard. I can't fault them for anything that they've done it's just we're not getting results on the field."

Sioux City has now lost eight of their last nine games. The X's start a three-game series in Gary on Friday.