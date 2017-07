While we've been dealing with heat lately, the lack of rain is probably the bigger problem Siouxland is putting up with.

Spring rain had been generous through mid-May before things started drying up on us.

Now Sioux City has only seen .11” rain in July.

Only 1.83” has fallen since June 1 which is 4.21” below average during that time.

The Drought Monitor is showing the worst of conditions in the Midwest in eastern Montana and North Dakota where there are areas of extreme to exceptional drought.

Siouxland is seeing abnormal to moderate drought conditions with only sporadic rains helping localized areas over the past couple of weeks.

We do have a few storm chances in the forecast both Thursday night and Friday night before yet another pretty dry stretch from the weekend into the middle of next week.