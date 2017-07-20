LAKES AREA NEWS: Law enforcement to step up patrols during RAGBRAI

With thousands of cyclists on the road for RAGBRAI, motorists will have to take extra precautions.

Officials are reminding everyone about safety in the days leading up to RAGBRAI.

Vince Kurtz is with the Iowa State Patrol Post 6 office in Spencer. He says safety is a two-way street between bicyclists and motorists. "Motorists need to give room to our bicyclists out on the roadway," Kurtz said. "That goes the other way, as well, that bicyclists need to realize that they're bound by the same traffic laws when they're on the highway as a car would be: riding on the right side of the road, stopping at all stop signs. In the end it is everybody's safety that we're concerned about."

Kurtz added the State Patrol, along with other law enforcement agencies along the RAGBRAI route, will have additional officers out and about. "There are troopers that are assigned to the alcohol enforcement side of RAGBRAI and then there are extra troopers that are going to be directing traffic at intersections across the state as well as a number of city and county departments, are enforcement partners that will be participating," Kurtz said.

Kurtz recommends motorists familiarize themselves with the RAGBRAI route and to take an alternative route if they want to avoid what will likely be some lengthy delays.