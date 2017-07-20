United Way celebrates business, individual contributions to campaign

Local businesses, who have been giving back to the Siouxland community, were recognized for their support.

The United Way of Siouxland held a luncheon, Thursday afternoon, to celebrate the businesses and individuals, who have helped them raise money over the past year.

Awards were given to small, medium, and major businesses for their support. Security National Bank, Aalfs Manufacturing, and Mills, Shellhammer, Puetz & Associates earned "Business of the Year" awards.

The United Way also gave a "Most Improved Business Award" to Ag Processing, Inc. for its increased contributions.

Amy Abraham from the Mary J. Treglia House was also surprised with an plaque for "Outstanding Services Professional of the Year". The United Way picked Abraham for her continuous commitment to the community. "Because we have such great corporate champions, they cover administration costs and all of those things so that you know when you give $1, $50, $100, $500 to the United Way of Siouxland, it is going exactly to the programs that you want it to to help those individuals in need," said Kristie VerMulm-McManamy, 2017 campaign co-chair.

The luncheon also announced the United Way's latest campaign, which will begin in August.