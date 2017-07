The dry grass in Le Mars has the fire department on alert. They'll institute a burn ban on Saturday morning... and goes until further notice.

County fire chiefs voted unanimously for the burn ban in Plymouth County., they say these dry conditions pose a danger to life, and property. You may still grill outdoors, and use your backyard fire pits.

"This would be more burning tree piles, ditches, that sort of thing. We have been so severely dry in this area. IE, the controlled burn that becomes uncontrolled. This is for the safety of the citizens. We don't want to lose any lives or property including lives of our residents but of course our firefighters too," said David Schipper, Fire-Rescue Chief, Le Mars, Iowa.

The burn ban for Plymouth county begins Saturday at 8:00am. Crawford County will also put a burn ban in place.