Last-place Salina completes sweep of Explorers

The Explorers were swept by the American Association's worst team, losing 5-1 to Salina on Thursday at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The Stockade improve to 9-49 with their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Sioux City was outscored in the series, 17-7 and were outhit in game three of the series, 10-6. The X's fall to 27-29 with the loss.

Salina scored one run in the second and two runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 5-0 lead. Sioux City's only run came on a home run by LeVon Washington in the sixth inning.

Sioux City starts a three-game series in Gary, Indiana, on Friday night.