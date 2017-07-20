Last-place Salina completes sweep of Explorers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Last-place Salina completes sweep of Explorers

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Tempers flare during Thursday's game between Sioux City and Salina. Tempers flare during Thursday's game between Sioux City and Salina.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Explorers were swept by the American Association's worst team, losing 5-1 to Salina on Thursday at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The Stockade improve to 9-49 with their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Sioux City was outscored in the series, 17-7 and were outhit in game three of the series, 10-6. The X's fall to 27-29 with the loss.

Salina scored one run in the second and two runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 5-0 lead. Sioux City's only run came on a home run by LeVon Washington in the sixth inning.

Sioux City starts a three-game series in Gary, Indiana, on Friday night.

