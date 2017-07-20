Decision on future of old YMCA to be made in December - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Decision on future of old YMCA to be made in December

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A California developer will do whatever he can to make sure the old Siouxland YMCA, in downtown Sioux City, doesn't get torn down.

Thursday night, demolition of the building was discussed by Sioux City City Council.

The building's owner, Paul Bernard, has proposed developing it into an office space that would provide 300 jobs to the area.

Bernard says he wants to add some new life to the old building.

"It's long over due. It's a place that is dear to a lot of people here that grew up here, said owner of building, Paul Bernard. They have fond memories of it being the YMCA and I think it's time for it to be renovated and renewed for a new purpose."

Sioux City's code enforcement department red tagged the old Siouxland YMCA, last winter, because of safety issues, as well as, break-ins over the last year.

Council members hope for something good to come out of a bad situation.

"If he can come through and show us his plans and show us some progress that's what we are looking for, said City Council Member, Rhonda Capron. We've been through some of this before and a lot of people have great ideas and it doesn't seem to come through. We sure hope that this does. He sounds very sincere, he has credentials it looks like so that's what really means a lot to us."

Bernard plans to start working on renovation plans tomorrow.

Bernard says the cost to renovate the building would total 3.3 million dollars.

Council members have deferred the vote on demolition December 4th.


 

