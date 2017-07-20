Dakota City breaks ground on new wastewater treatment plant

Dakota City, Nebraska, is set to spend millions on the city's waste to make sure they don't waste money treating the town's sewage.

If all goes according to plan, about a year from now, a new wastewater treatment plant will serve the city.

The location may only have piles of dirt now, But soon it will harbor Dakota City's new wastewater treatment facility that can service up to 4,000 people.

"The old plant is coming up on 40 years old," said Ethan Joy, city engineer for Dakota City. "The equipment was basically beyond its lifespan and couldn't be repaired. A lot of the parts are not available. And, looking through a steady process the city decided that moving the plant and effectively doubling its capacity was a long term benefit for the community."

The $5.2-million project includes construction of the new plant, repairs to existing lift stations, and extension of water and sewer services to the new facility.

"The wastewater plant, it's at the edge of town," said Jerry Yacevich, mayor of Dakota City. "It's not very appealing. By moving it a mile south, it gets it out of town, gets it away from other residents and stuff, just in case there is some odors. There's no problems there you know, nobody complaining about odors."

The current plant has a capacity of 100,000 gallons a day.

The new location will double that. And, there's even opportunity for more if the city grows.

"We'll already have the sewer and the water services run in this direction, which would definitely hopefully allow people if they're interested in building along the river," said Yacevich. "It gives them a better opportunity than what they had in the past."

It's a goal, the mayor says, is a priority for the town.

The new wastewater treatment facility is expected to be operational around August of next year.

Once that gets going, the city will tear down the old facility, and turn it into a green space.