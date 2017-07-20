Cherokee native Koch returns to major league roster

Matt Koch has been called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cherokee native Matt Koch has been called up to the majors by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He takes the place of Taijuan Walker, who was placed on the paternity list.

Koch, a 26-year-old right-handed pitcher had been at Triple-A Reno. Koch made his big league debut last season, going 1-1 in seven games, with two starts.

Koch had an ERA of 2.00 in 18 innings last season. Arizona leads the National League wild card standings with a 55 and 40 record.