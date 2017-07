A Neligh, Nebraska man, who's charged with sexual assault of a child, in Antelope County, now faces similar charges in Madison County.

51-year old Darryl Lierman is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit child abuse, and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

The new charges followed investigation that was already underway in Antelope County, where he faces counts of child abuse and sexual assault on a child.

Lierman is already facing the possibility of a life sentence if found guilty in the Antelope County case.