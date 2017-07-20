Westwood falls to #1 Kee in 1A semifinals

Westwood lost to top-ranked Kee, 7-3, in the Class 1A semifinals at the state softball tournament on Thursday.

Westwood took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Kee (37-2) scored two runs in the third to take their first lead and added runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Westwood scored two in the sixth to cut the lead to 4-3 but Kee answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to provide the final score.

"We're 4-3 with those guys in the bottom of the 6th inning, so we're right where we want to be," said Westwood coach, Dan Thompson. "We definitely went out and played the way we wanted to tonight. Just didn't turn out the way we wanted."

"They're my best friends out there, they give it their all every night and that's exactly what we want," said Westwood sophomore, Katelyn Martian. "So to have them by my side. It's the best feeling ever."

The Rebels (30-11) play in the 1A consolation game at 1:30 on Friday.