Three people charged in meth bust in Storm Lake

Three people are in jail, tonight, following a major meth bust in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Authorities searched a home Wednesday morning at 1102 West 5th Street in Storm Lake.

Inside investigators found a over a pound of meth with a street value of $19,000, a semi-automatic handgun, and over $400 in cash.

Four small children inside the home-- ranging in age from 3 to 6-- have been placed into the custody of the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Thirty-three year old Bounpane Phaymany is charged with Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, and four counts of Child Endangerment. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Twenty-six year old Brenda Vang is charged with four counts of Child Endangerment. She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

As authorities were searching the home, a third person arrived who had meth, pot, a semi-automatic handgun and over $8,500 in cash.

Twenty-four year old Dylan Gustafson is charged with possession of meth and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

